Oliver Glasner to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Glasner has confirmed he will be not be signing a new deal the club, having decided to leave in October
Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, amid interest from Manchester United.
The 51-year-old, who led Palace to their first major trophy in the FA Cup last season, announced in a press conference that he would leave the club at the end of his contract, having informed the club’s chairman Steve Parish in October.
The Independent has reported that Glasner was Manchester United’s top target to replace Ruben Amorim on a permanent basis, with former United midfielder Michael Carrick stepping in following the mid-season sacking of the head coach.
Palace are winless in eight games in all competitions and were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Macclesfield last weekend. The club’s captain, Marc Guehi, is also set to join Manchester City this month. Glasner also confirmed that Guehi would not play this weekend as he finalises a move to the Etihad.
When asked about his own future, Glasner confirmed: “A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.
“We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”
Austrian boss Glasner masterminded Palace’s run to the FA Cup and victory over Manchester City but cut a frustrated figure over the summer as Palace sold Wembley hero Eberechi Eze was sold to Arsenal and Guehi was linked to Liverpool.
Glasner said he had told his players that he would be leaving ahead of the club’s trip to Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend and promised to try and deliver another trophy to Selhurst Park before departing. Earlier on Friday, the Eagles were drawn to face Bosnia-Herzegovina’s HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the play-off rounds of the Europa Conference League.
“I told Steve [Parish] I’m just looking for a new challenge,” Glasner said. “I told him in October, it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written or said which is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond. We have a great relationship, and we’re always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.
“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.
"We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.
“We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the play-off draw and I had a look at the draw tree, it’ll be quite interesting who we could play in our section. I will do everything to help bring a trophy back to Selhurst Park.”
