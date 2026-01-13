Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as new head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their head coach for the rest of the season.

The former United captain was the unanimous choice of the club to replace the interim Darren Fletcher and the sacked Ruben Amorim.

United, who also considered bringing back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, looked for a continuity candidate of someone who knew the club as they aim to meet their season’s objectives of European qualification.

They decided to give themselves more time in their search for a long-term appointment and felt there would be more good candidates available in the summer, with director of football Jason Wilcox spearheading their attempts to find Amorim’s permanent successor.

But Carrick will be in charge for the next 17 games after impressing Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada in an interview in person last Thursday. After further talks on Monday he came to a verbal agreement to take the job.

The former England, Tottenham and West Ham midfielder said: “Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour.

“I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”

United believe Carrick can lead a team and work with a new-look backroom staff and has an excellent knowledge of the players. Some, including captain Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw, were at Old Trafford before his departure in 2021.

Michael Carrick has been appointed as interim head coach at Manchester United until the end of the season ( AP )

Wilcox added: “Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United. He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success.”

Carrick will be joined by former England assistant manager Steve Holland, as well as Jonathan Woodgate, the former United defender Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion, the coach of their Under-21s, and Craig Mawson.

Carrick has not worked with Holland before but felt his experience would be beneficial while Woodgate was on his backroom staff at Middlesbrough. His first game in charge will be Saturday's Manchester derby.

Carrick, who made 464 appearances for United and five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League, was chosen ahead of Solskjaer, under whom he worked when he was a coach at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old had three games in caretaker charge of United in 2021 after Solskjaer’s sacking, winning two and drawing one.

He then spent three season in charge of Middlesbrough, reaching the Championship play-offs in 2023, but was sacked last summer after finishing 10th.

Carrick takes over from his former teammate Fletcher, who was in charge for the 2-2 draw against Burnley and the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. Fletcher, who was offered a role on Carrick’s backroom staff, returns to his previous role in charge of United’s Under-18s and the club are impressed with the way the former Scotland captain has conducted himself in the last week.