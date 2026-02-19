GB women’s curlers fail to reach semi-finals as medal dream ends
- Team GB's women's curling team has been eliminated from medal contention after the USA secured an extra-end victory over Switzerland.
- Sophie Jackson's rink defeated Italy 7-4 in their final group stage game but needed other results to qualify for the semi-finals.
- The USA's win against Switzerland, decided by millimetres in an extra end, sealed Great Britain's fate as they failed to reach the semi-finals.
- Despite a remarkable comeback by the USA, Tabitha Peterson's final throw with the hammer secured their win.
- This result means a group-stage exit for Great Britain, who were gold medallists in Beijing 2022 under skip Eve Muirhead.
