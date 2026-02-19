GB women out of curling medal contention after stunning USA win
Team GB were left nervously waiting for other results but a win for the USA condemned them to an early exit
Team GB’s women’s curling team are out of contention for a medal after the USA clinched an extra-end win over Switzerland in their final round robin game.
Sophie Jackson’s rink beat Italy 7-4 in their final group stage game on Thursday but were left relying on other results to go their way in order to scrape into the semi-finals - the same position the British men’s rink were in earlier today.
GB had beaten the USA 8-7 in the round robin after the Americans let a lead slip, with a stunning shot from Rebecca Morrison keeping them in contention for the semi-finals.
And it looked like the Americans were about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Switzerland too, as the Swiss scored three in the 10th end to leave the match poised at 6-6 going into an extra end.
The US made a messy start to the extra end but ultimately won by millimetres as Tabitha Peterson, with the hammer, delivered a superb final throw to just edge closer to the button than Switzerland’s two stones in the house.
It was a remarkable comeback but condemns Great Britain, who won the gold medal in Beijing 2022 under skip Eve Muirhead, to a group-stage exit.
Skip Jackson said afterwards: “We wanted to get that win today and wait and see what happens. I'm so, so proud of the team, so proud of the girls. We had a tough start to the week and we did the best we could. I think we were the best team out there by the end of the round robin but unfortunately we just left it too late.”
GB finish the group stage with a 5-4 record and in sixth place in the group stage, with Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada progressing to the semi-finals.
Jen Dodds said, who also missed out on a medal in the mixed doubles, finishing fourth, said: “Four years ago, we got through on 5-4. It's one of those things that unfortunately we didn't get through this time. I'm so proud of the girls, we know we have so much resilience but we've shown that this week and we just fought for everything out there.
“Every shot we were together, all the way, we're so supportive, we celebrated all the shots and I couldn't be prouder of these girls.”
Bruce Mouat’s rink pulled off the great escape the women could not, scraping into the semi-finals with a 5-4 record after Italy lost to Switzerland earlier on Thursday, paving the way for the reigning world champions to keep in the hunt for a medal.
Jackson said her rink would come out to support the men’s team, who take on Switzerland in their semi-final later on Thursday.
She said: “Of course, we'll definitely be here to support the boys tonight. We've got their backs all the way. We know what they can do when they're under pressure and in a championship, so best of luck to them tonight and we'll be cheering very hard.”
