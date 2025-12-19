Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kenyan vet wanted to keep Ally Pally wasp in his pocket during shock darts win

David Munyua was confronted by the Ally Pally Wasp on Thursday
David Munyua was confronted by the Ally Pally Wasp on Thursday (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Kenyan darts sensation David Munyua secured a stunning upset victory against 18th seed Mike De Decker at the World Championship, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
  • During the dramatic match, a persistent Ally Pally wasp landed on Munyua's face, prompting him to try and capture it as a good luck charm.
  • Munyua, a full-time veterinarian in Nairobi, expressed his desire to keep the insect in his pocket, stating he loves “going through tough things' and wanted it to “stay with me”.
  • He detailed the challenges of balancing his veterinary profession with his passion for darts, often being on call while playing.
  • The Ally Pally wasp has emerged as an unexpected star of the tournament, continuing to disrupt matches and vex other players despite attempts to deter it.
