Kenyan vet David Munyua pulls off huge World Darts Championship shock
- Kenyan qualifier David Munyua pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Darts Championship history on Thursday.
- Munyua, who is a full-time vet in his homeland, came from two sets down to beat former World Grand Prix champion, Mike De Decker, 3-2 in the first round.
- Cheered on by the Ally Pally crowd, Munyua held his nerve to book his place in the second round.
- Munyua had never travelled outside of Africa prior to this year’s tournament at Alexandra Palace.
- He has the nickname “Why Not?” - a phrase that inspired him to create history, and he signed off his uplifting post-match interview by saying it.