Ally Pally Wasp causes chaos at World Darts Championship

As the festive season ushers in the annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace for the World Darts Championship, thousands of fans, many in elaborate costumes, descend upon the iconic venue, creating an unparalleled party atmosphere.

Yet, amidst the cheers and the spectacle of the world's best players, an unexpected, winged antagonist has once again taken centre stage: the notorious Ally Pally wasp.

This persistent insect has become a recurring, albeit unwelcome, feature of the tournament in recent years, and its presence has already made headlines during the opening days of this year's event.

Defending champion Luke Littler found himself ducking and weaving to avoid the buzzing pest during a post-match interview following his first-round victory over Darius Labanauskas on Thursday.

The wasp's mischievous antics continued into the weekend. Ross Smith remained oblivious to an insect perched on the back of his neck as he threw during his surprising 3-2 defeat to Andreas Harrysson.

Similarly, former world champion Rob Cross failed to notice a wasp on his shoulder during an interview after his 3-0 triumph over Cor Dekker.

open image in gallery Luke Littler had a run-in with the infamous wasp before securing victory in the first round ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

More tungsten trouble ensued when Ted Evetts flicked a wasp off his cheek before losing to Luke Humphries, and the insect even got too close to the action, being struck by Nitin Kumar during his historic win over Richard Veenstra.

The Ally Pally wasp continued its disruptive tour during Monday's evening session.

Martin Lukeman appeared to be stung during the opening leg of his match against Max Hopp, which the German ultimately won 3-1.

Later, Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode was seen stepping back from the oche during his match against Andy Baetens, keen to maintain his distance from the flying nuisance.

The wasp was back for more on Tuesday night as it disrupted the first round match between Nick Kenny and Justin Hood.

It was Hood who was able to hold his nerve amid the chaos, as he secured a 3-0 victory to move into the last 64 of the tournament.

With Littler tipped to retain his crown, the question remains whether the tournament's true "sting in the tail" will come from a dart or a tiny, buzzing intruder.