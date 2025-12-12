Deontay Wilder speaks out on potential Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight showdown
- Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder are currently in talks for a potential heavyweight boxing match, with Wilder confirming the discussions.
- Usyk, who recently regained his undisputed heavyweight champion status by stopping Daniel Dubois, has been granted a voluntary title defence by the WBC.
- The Ukrainian champion expressed a desire to fight Wilder to add another significant name to his already impressive boxing resume.
- Wilder, a former WBC champion, told talkSPORT that the fight is "definitely becoming a real conversation" and he is looking forward to it.
- Separately, Derek Chisora had an impromptu face-off with Wilder in Dubai and suggested a fight between them, previously planned for 13 December, might be back on for his 50th and final professional bout.