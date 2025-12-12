Deontay Wilder offers update on Oleksandr Usyk fight after pivotal ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he is “in talks” for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, after emerging as a genuine option for the Ukrainian’s next opponent.

In July, Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois for the second time in two years to regain his status as undisputed heavyweight champion. While the 38-year-old was then expected to face Fabio Wardley, after the Briton stopped Joseph Parker in October, Usyk gave up the WBO belt.

That move saw Wardley elevated from WBO interim champion to the official title-holder, and it took Wardley off the table as Usyk’s likeliest next opponent. Since then, the WBC has granted Usyk a voluntary title defence.

With that in mind, Usyk has expressed a desire to box Wilder, the former long-reigning WBC champion, in a bid to add another standout name from this generation to his resume.

As a heavyweight, Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight king – already holds two wins over Tyson Fury, two over Anthony Joshua, two over Dubois, and one over Derek Chisora. Now, Wilder has provided an update on his chances of facing the unbeaten southpaw.

The American, 40, told talkSPORT: “It is definitely becoming a real conversation. Boxing is a business, but sometimes it falls through. Right now, we are in talks for that fight, yes.

“I’m excited and looking forward to it. Once I get the final say-so and details, then my blood will be pumping.

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder is a former WBC heavyweight champion ( Getty Images )

“I am excited, and once things become clearer, that is when I can go to camp.”

Also this week, Wilder was separated from an impromptu face-off with Chisora in Dubai, where the IBA Men’s World Championship is taking place, as security intervened.

“That is the fight No 50 right there,” Chisora later told Boxing Social, referencing the fact that his next bout is due to be his 50th as a professional – and his last.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I showed it to you. I wasn’t meant to show it to you, but I figured I’m right here, so let’s do it. George Warren made this fight for 13 December, and then Deontay got a phone call from the big boss, and he had to pull out.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Derek Chisora on points in 2020 ( Matchroom )

“But I believe that deal has dropped, so it’s come back on. It will happen, whoever wants to put it on. I believe Frank Warren will put it on.”

Chisora, who turns 42 this month, was expected to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in a trilogy bout on 13 December, with his comments on Wilder likely to surprise some fans. Chisora’s retirement fight is still up in the air, after he was due to share a card with rising star Moses Itauma, who has now been scheduled to headline against Jermaine Franklin in Manchester on 24 January.

Wilder last fought in June, stopping Tyrrell Anthony Herndon to snap a two-fight losing streak; in 2024, the “Bronze Bomber” was stopped by Zhilei Zhang, following a decision defeat by Parker in 2023.