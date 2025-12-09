Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celtic pay tribute to club legend Dixie Deans after his death at the age of 79

Celtic paid tribute to Dixie Deans following his death
Celtic paid tribute to Dixie Deans following his death (REUTERS)
  • Celtic legend and prolific goalscorer John 'Dixie' Deans has died at the age of 79.
  • Deans scored 124 goals in 184 appearances for Celtic between 1971 and 1976, forming a notable partnership with Kenny Dalglish.
  • He won six major honours with Celtic and famously scored hat-tricks in both the 1972 Scottish Cup final and the 1974 League Cup final, both against Hibernian.
  • Celtic paid tribute to Deans following his passing, noting that his “goalscoring became the stuff of legend”.
  • Prior to Celtic, Deans scored 89 goals in 198 appearances for Motherwell and also made two appearances for Scotland.
