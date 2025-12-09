Celtic pay tribute to club legend Dixie Deans after his death at the age of 79
- Celtic legend and prolific goalscorer John 'Dixie' Deans has died at the age of 79.
- Deans scored 124 goals in 184 appearances for Celtic between 1971 and 1976, forming a notable partnership with Kenny Dalglish.
- He won six major honours with Celtic and famously scored hat-tricks in both the 1972 Scottish Cup final and the 1974 League Cup final, both against Hibernian.
- Celtic paid tribute to Deans following his passing, noting that his “goalscoring became the stuff of legend”.
- Prior to Celtic, Deans scored 89 goals in 198 appearances for Motherwell and also made two appearances for Scotland.