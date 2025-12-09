Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic great John ‘Dixie’ Deans, who linked up with Kenny Dalglish as he scored 124 goals for the club in a five-year spell in the 1970s, has died at the age of 79.

Nicknamed after the England and Everton striker Dixie Dean for his knack of goalscoring, Deans won six major honours with Celtic and scored hat-tricks in the 1972 Scottish Cup final and 1974 League Cup final, both against Hibs.

He also scored 89 goals in 198 appearances for Motherwell, where he was spotted by Celtic boss Jock Stein. He made 184 appearances for Celtic between 1971 and 1976, where he formed a formidable partnership with Dalglish, and is also remembered for missing the decisive penalty in Celtic’s 1972 European Cup semi-final shootout defeat to Inter Milan.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club is deeply saddened at the news that Celtic legend and goalscoring hero, Dixie Deans has sadly passed away at the age of 79,” a Celtic statement said.

“Dixie’s goalscoring became the stuff of legend, scoring hat-tricks in both the Scottish Cup final of 1972 and 1974’s League Cup final, with Hibernian being the unlucky opponents on both occasions with scorelines of 6-1 and 6-3 respectively.

“Dixie remained at Celtic until 1976, after scoring 124 goals in 184 Celtic games, and such was his standing with the support, in his later years he was a much-valued and loved member of the matchday hospitality for all home games.”

Deans made two appearances for Scotland and also played for Luton Town, Adelaide United, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle before he retired in 1980.

Motherwell said. “Deans will be remembered fondly for his exquisite goalscoring form at Fir Park. He passes away aged 79 years old, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”