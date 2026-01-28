Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s incredible act of sportsmanship in Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic admitted to touching the ball as he conceded the point to Lorenzo Musetti in the second set
Novak Djokovic admitted to touching the ball as he conceded the point to Lorenzo Musetti in the second set (Getty Images)
  • Novak Djokovic proved his class with an incredible act of sportsmanship during his Australian Open quarter-final against Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday.
  • After losing the first set 6-4, Djokovic was serving to stay in the second set at 5-3 down when he approached the net to try and finish a point.
  • Musetti attempted a crosscourt passing shot that just went wide and Djokovic was handed the point.
  • However, Djokovic quickly admitted to the chair umpire that he touched the ball before it went wide and conceded the point to Musetti.
  • Shortly afterwards, the match ended in unfortunate circumstances as Musetti was forced to retire due to injury while two sets up, handing Djokovic his spot in another Australian Open semi-final.
