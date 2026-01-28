Novak Djokovic’s incredible act of sportsmanship in Australian Open win
- Novak Djokovic proved his class with an incredible act of sportsmanship during his Australian Open quarter-final against Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday.
- After losing the first set 6-4, Djokovic was serving to stay in the second set at 5-3 down when he approached the net to try and finish a point.
- Musetti attempted a crosscourt passing shot that just went wide and Djokovic was handed the point.
- However, Djokovic quickly admitted to the chair umpire that he touched the ball before it went wide and conceded the point to Musetti.
- Shortly afterwards, the match ended in unfortunate circumstances as Musetti was forced to retire due to injury while two sets up, handing Djokovic his spot in another Australian Open semi-final.