Dominik Szoboszlai reveals stance on rift between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for their match against Inter Milan on Tuesday, following an interview where he accused the club of breaking promises and making him a scapegoat.
- The Egyptian forward is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League amid the ongoing dispute.
- Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai stated that Salah's current situation is his “own choice” and does not involve the rest of the team.
- Szoboszlai, while expressing his close friendship with Salah, emphasised that any decision regarding Salah's future rests with the player and the club, not the squad.
- Teammate Curtis Jones also commented, asserting that Salah is “his own man” and it is not appropriate for other players to discuss his personal or professional affairs.