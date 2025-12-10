Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dominik Szoboszlai reveals stance on rift between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai has given his thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mohamed Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for their match against Inter Milan on Tuesday, following an interview where he accused the club of breaking promises and making him a scapegoat.
  • The Egyptian forward is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League amid the ongoing dispute.
  • Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai stated that Salah's current situation is his “own choice” and does not involve the rest of the team.
  • Szoboszlai, while expressing his close friendship with Salah, emphasised that any decision regarding Salah's future rests with the player and the club, not the squad.
  • Teammate Curtis Jones also commented, asserting that Salah is “his own man” and it is not appropriate for other players to discuss his personal or professional affairs.
