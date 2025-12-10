Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted that Mohamed Salah’s row with Liverpool is his own choice and is nothing to do with the rest of the team.

Salah missed Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan, when Szoboszlai got a late winner, as the club omitted him after an explosive interview in which he accused them of breaking promises, making him a scapegoat and throwing him under the bus.

The 33-year-old is now thought to be attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and while Szoboszlai insisted he loved his friend Salah, he said the Liverpool team are powerless to decide what happens next.

The Hungarian said: “I'm very close with him. It's nothing to do with the players. It's him and his own choice with what he is doing with his own life and his own career. It's nothing to do with the players I guess so nothing to say about it.

Szobozlai declined to say whether he wanted Salah to stay, adding: “It's not our decision as players. I love him as a human being, as a friend of mine. As a player he has done so much for this club it's going to be the club's and his decision.”

Midfielder Curtis Jones added: “Mo is his own man. I can’t really speak on another man and his business. Everyone knows how much of a legend that Mo is. The situation that he has got, it is not for me to say.”