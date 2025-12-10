Dominik Szoboszlai insists Mohamed Salah’s row with Liverpool ‘nothing to do with’ players
Salah was left out of the Liverpool squad for the win over Inter Milan after an apparent falling out with the club
Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted that Mohamed Salah’s row with Liverpool is his own choice and is nothing to do with the rest of the team.
Salah missed Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan, when Szoboszlai got a late winner, as the club omitted him after an explosive interview in which he accused them of breaking promises, making him a scapegoat and throwing him under the bus.
The 33-year-old is now thought to be attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and while Szoboszlai insisted he loved his friend Salah, he said the Liverpool team are powerless to decide what happens next.
The Hungarian said: “I'm very close with him. It's nothing to do with the players. It's him and his own choice with what he is doing with his own life and his own career. It's nothing to do with the players I guess so nothing to say about it.
Szobozlai declined to say whether he wanted Salah to stay, adding: “It's not our decision as players. I love him as a human being, as a friend of mine. As a player he has done so much for this club it's going to be the club's and his decision.”
Midfielder Curtis Jones added: “Mo is his own man. I can’t really speak on another man and his business. Everyone knows how much of a legend that Mo is. The situation that he has got, it is not for me to say.”
