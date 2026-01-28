Donald Trump labels Bill Belichick missing out on Hall of Fame ‘ridiculous’
- Bill Belichick, widely regarded as the greatest NFL coach, was denied first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes required for immediate induction.
- Reports suggest the decision may be linked to the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during his tenure with the Patriots.
- Donald Trump joined a chorus of disbelief, stating it was “ridiculous” and that the decision to snub Belichick should be “overturned”.
- Prominent sports figures, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Troy Aikman, also expressed their incredulity at the snub.