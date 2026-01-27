Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ICE will carry out immigration enforcement operations at next month’s Super Bowl LX as scheduled and has no plans to change its approach despite growing public opposition inspired by events in Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

The NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8.

It comes against the backdrop of increasing unrest in reaction to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants after two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal forces in Minneapolis.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Independent: “The DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup.

“Our mission remains unchanged. We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution.

open image in gallery Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which will host Super Bowl LX on Sunday February 8, 2026 ( Getty )

“Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House and ICE for further comment, as well as the offices of California Democrats Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi and Ro Khanna.

Tickets for the big game at the 68,500-capacity stadium were originally priced from $950 to $8,500, according to Bleacher Report, but the cheapest tickets currently available on the resale market are going for approximately $6,000.

Many more fans are expected to descend on Santa Clara for the occasion; however, New Orleans estimates that around 125,000 people arrived for Super Bowl LIX last year.

Trump’s immigration forces have been active in California since last year and moved into Downtown Los Angeles in June, where they were met with widespread protests, compelling the president to federalize the state’s National Guard to help keep the peace, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass warning that the escalation risked inflaming the situation.

open image in gallery ICE agents confronting a protester in Minneapolis this month ( Getty )

Trump’s crackdown has only grown more contentious since then, with Operation Midway Blitz met with resistance in Chicago, and now the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis are turning the temperature up even further.

With the tide of public opinion turning against the administration’s deportation push – not least after both killings were caught on video from multiple angles, contradicting the official version of events – the president has been forced to act.

On Monday, Trump moved to place border czar Tom Homan in charge of the 3,000 federal agents sent into Minneapolis, sending Customs and Border Protection Commander Greg Bovino back to California, and staging late-night crisis talks with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

He also held calls with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday, pledging a new spirit of cooperation.

Both officials had spent weeks complaining about ICE and other immigration forces “terrorizing” their citizens and urging them to leave, which saw the Department of Justice hit back aggressively by opening an investigation into them, accusing the pair of obstructing federal law enforcement.