Trump joins rallying defence of Bill Belichick after Hall of Fame snub

Donald Trump joined a chorus of disbelief after Bill Belichick, widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history, was denied first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as an assistant with the New York Giants, fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction in his first year of eligibility, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

Trump took to social media on Wednesday to voice his thoughts in a post that also criticised the NFL's dynamic kickoff rule, which was introduced in 2024 and designed to promote more returns and reduce injury risks.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable 'Sissy' Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In addition to his Super Bowl titles, Belichick has won nine conference championships, 17 division crowns and is second on the all-time wins list, including playoffs, with 333.

Bill Belichick missed out on the Hall of Fame

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways in January 2024 after a 24-year tenure as head coach.

During a January 2024 news conference to announce that Belichick was leaving the team, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said: "What Bill accomplished, in my opinion, will never be duplicated."

According to ESPN, the snub was some form of reparation for the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during the Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty years in New England.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won three Super Bowl titles and is already considered a lock for the Hall of Fame, wrote on X: "Insane... don't even understand how this could be possible."

NBA great LeBron James was equally incredulous, writing: "Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!"

The Hall of Fame's voting committee is composed of mostly veteran NFL reporters but also includes former players and coaches.

Former quarterback Troy Aikman, who was inducted with the Class of 2006 after a career that included three Super Bowl wins with the Dallas Cowboys, said it was: "A disappointing day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Reuters