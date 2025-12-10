Springboks star Eben Etzebeth breaks silence after receiving 12-week ban for eye gouging
- South Africa's Eben Etzebeth received a 12-match ban for an eye gouge incident during the Springboks' 73-0 victory over Wales last month.
- The veteran forward was shown a red card after footage showed him directing his thumb towards the eye area of Wales flanker Alex Mann.
- Etzebeth has finally spoken out, apologising for "letting the game down" and accepted guilt, stating he made a "big mistake".
- He claimed his actions were "never intentional", explaining on Instagram that he reacted after being struck by Mann.
- This was Etzebeth's first red card, and he will be eligible to play again at the end of March 2026.