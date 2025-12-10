Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth apologises for eye gouge after ban — but says it was ‘never intentional’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has apologised for “letting the game down” after receiving a long ban for an eye gouge — but claimed that his actions were “never intentional”.

Etzebeth has been suspended for 12 matches after being shown a red card during the Springboks’ 73-0 win over Wales following an incident involving Alex Mann.

Footage showed the 34-year-old directing his thumb in the eye area of the Wales flanker, with a disciplinary panel subsequently finding that Etzebeth’s actions had been intentional and handing down a significant sanction.

open image in gallery Eben Etzebeth has claimed self-defence after receiving a long ban for an eye gouge ( Action Images via Reuters )

The veteran forward, who is the most-capped Springbok of all time, suggested at his hearing that he had feared for his safety in a scuffle with Mann, and has now elaborated on his defence in a post on Instagram.

Producing a series of short clips of the incident, Etzebeth indicated that he had been first struck by the Wales player and had made his initial contact with Mann’s shoulder in response.

Etzebeth admitted, though, that had been at fault and apologised for setting a poor example.

“I've been quiet, but now that my hearing is done I think I owe everyone an explanation,” Etzebeth said on Instagram. “First of all, this is not a post to show that I was not guilty, I accept guilt.

“I made a mistake and I'm willing to serve a suspension which I deserve. I don't want young kids who look up to the Springboks to think that it's OK to eye gouge someone, because it's not, but unfortunately mistakes happen and I made a big one, for which I'm sorry.

“But I'd like to answer the question - why did you do such a thing? It was a mistake caused by my reaction and other factors that played a role.

“The scuffle was basically over when Wales #7 [Mann] struck me with an open hand to my chin/neck area, you can see me looking at the Assistant Referee and waiting for a reaction from him (it happened fast and it's understandable that he didn't see it) without reacting yet, I got another pull on my jersey, before I go in with the similar type of action.

“You can clearly see my first point of contact is against his shoulder with an open hand, just like he did, except he got me on the chin. Another thing worth mentioning, when he struck me, I was standing still with not a lot of movement or players trying to get involved. When I went for the same open hand towards his shoulder, you'll see 2 Welsh players changing the dynamic of the entire picture as well as one of my teammates pulling Wales #7 around his neck away from my hand and where my force is going.

open image in gallery Eben Etzebeth has apologised for his actions ( AFP/Getty )

“So why did I post this?To try and show people how everything happened and that it was never intentional. I would never do something like this on purpose, I know what the consequences will be after playing rugby for a few years.

“Thanks to everyone that stood by me and thought the best of me. I'm sorry for letting you and the game down. That was my first red card since I started playing. I want it to be my last. To the people that were angry and upset with my actions, I understand - because it didn't look good on the slow motion replay and hopefully you've got a bit more context now.”

Etzebeth will be free to play again for the Sharks at the end of March 2026. The Springboks next face England in Johannesburg in July.