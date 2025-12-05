Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus signs long-term contract extension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus is set to lead the Springboks at the next two Rugby World Cups after signing a new long-term contract extension.

Erasmus has guided the side to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023 and has agreed an additional four-year deal that will run until 2031.

A former Springboks captain as a player, the 53-year-old took charge of the side as director of rugby in 2018 and oversaw World Cup glory in Japan a year later, before South Africa defended their title in France two years ago.

His title changed to head coach at the start of 2024 after the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster, and Erasmus has since sought to evolve the team as they bid to win a third successive World Cup in Australia in 2027 — a feat unprecedented in the men’s game.

“This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement,” Erasmus said. “I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me.

“I’d like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given me and the Springboks over the past few years. It hasn’t always been easy but we’re improving. Although this a long-term agreement we’re not looking beyond a really tough 2026 schedule right now.”

South Africa will start their international year against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July 2026 in their first fixture of the new Nations Championship.

The Springboks will also face Scotland in Pretoria and Wales in Durban in July, before hosting New Zealand in the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series in August.