Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England to face Wales at 2027 Rugby World Cup

England will face Wales at the Rugby World Cup
England will face Wales at the Rugby World Cup (David Davies/PA Wire)
  • The draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup took place on Wednesday morning.
  • The tournament will take place in Australia and will feature 24 nations, split into six pools of four teams.
  • England were placed in Pool F alongside Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.
  • Ireland and Scotland will face each other in Pool D, while defending champions South Africa were placed in Pool B with Italy, Romania and Georgia.
  • Hosts Australia are in Pool A and will face three-time world champions New Zealand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in