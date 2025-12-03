England to face Wales at 2027 Rugby World Cup
- The draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup took place on Wednesday morning.
- The tournament will take place in Australia and will feature 24 nations, split into six pools of four teams.
- England were placed in Pool F alongside Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.
- Ireland and Scotland will face each other in Pool D, while defending champions South Africa were placed in Pool B with Italy, Romania and Georgia.
- Hosts Australia are in Pool A and will face three-time world champions New Zealand.