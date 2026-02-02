Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England name team to face Wales in Six Nations opener

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his team to face Wales (Ben Whitley/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his team to face Wales (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Maro Itoje will start on the bench for England's Six Nations opener against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with Jamie George captaining the side.
  • Itoje's reduced role follows his attendance at his mother's funeral in Nigeria, which caused him to miss the official launch of the Six Nations and arrive late to training.
  • The centre pairing will be Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman, who previously combined to thrash Wales 68-14 in last year's Six Nations.
  • Henry Arundell makes his first start for England since the 2023 World Cup on the wing, alongside Freddie Steward and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
  • Coach Steve Borthwick highlighted the fierce rivalry with Wales, expecting a kicking game from the opposition, and stressed the importance of execution and discipline for England.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in