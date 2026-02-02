England name team to face Wales in Six Nations opener
- Maro Itoje will start on the bench for England's Six Nations opener against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with Jamie George captaining the side.
- Itoje's reduced role follows his attendance at his mother's funeral in Nigeria, which caused him to miss the official launch of the Six Nations and arrive late to training.
- The centre pairing will be Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman, who previously combined to thrash Wales 68-14 in last year's Six Nations.
- Henry Arundell makes his first start for England since the 2023 World Cup on the wing, alongside Freddie Steward and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
- Coach Steve Borthwick highlighted the fierce rivalry with Wales, expecting a kicking game from the opposition, and stressed the importance of execution and discipline for England.
