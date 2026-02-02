Maro Itoje on the bench for England’s Six Nations opener against Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Maro Itoje will only be on the bench for his side’s Six Nations opener against Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this weekend.

Itoje missed the official Six Nations launch in Edinburgh and arrived late to England’s pre-tournament training camp in Girona after travelling to Nigeria to attend his mother’s funeral.

England coach Steve Borthwick said at the time: “He is in Nigeria for the funeral of his mother and we are all deeply saddened for him.

“When I have talked to him I sense emotionally he has found it very tough, very challenging. I also sense from him that his family all going to Nigeria for the funeral is an important aspect for him.”

Itoje will captain England if and when he emerges from the bench at Twickenham on Saturday but Jamie George will skipper the side from the start as he is preferred at hooker to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Given the fact that Wales have endured back-to-back wooden spoons in the Six Nations, failing to win a fixture in the championship since a 29-17 triumph in Italy back in March 2023, there may also be an element of rotation to Borthwick’s selection as England try to claim a first title since 2020.

open image in gallery Maro Itoje will start on the bench for Steve Borthwick’s England ( Getty Images )

The Northampton Saints duo of Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman have won the battle to be the centre pairing, seeing off the likes of Max Ojomoh, Ollie Lawrence, Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade to reprise the midfield combination that helped thrash Wales 68-14 on the final day of last year’s Six Nations, and also started the win over Australia in the autumn.

Freeman’s continued conversion from winger to outside centre left the door open for Tom Roebuck to continue out wide but he has been struggling with a toe injury, meaning Bath speedster Henry Arundell will start his first game for England since the 2023 World Cup, in a back three that also includes Freddie Steward and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

open image in gallery Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman pair up in the centres for England once more ( Getty Images )

Alex Mitchell and George Ford are once again the half-back combination, while England’s propping injury crisis means Bevan Rodd and Trevor Davison are on the bench, behind starters Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes. Davison is selected ahead of uncapped 20-year-old Vilikesa ‘Billy’ Sela as the back-up tighthead.

With Itoje among the replacements, Alex Coles starts in the second row alongside Ollie Chessum, while Ben Earl continues to wear the No 8 jersey, with Sam Underhill and the increasingly integral Guy Pepper the flankers.

open image in gallery Guy Pepper has become a mainstay of the England starting XV ( Getty Images )

Borthwick has opted for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Ben Spencer and the versatile Marcus Smith the only out-and-out backs cover, meaning Earl and replacement back row Henry Pollock could be expected to cover positions in the backline should the need arise.

“England versus Wales is always a special occasion in the rugby calendar. It’s a fierce rivalry with a long history, and one that brings a huge challenge every time we meet,” said Borthwick.

“We expect Wales to bring a kicking game, so we’ll need to be accurate in how we respond to that challenge. For us, our focus is on executing our game plan and maintaining discipline throughout the match.

“We’re excited to get the Championship underway at a packed-out Allianz Stadium. The support we receive at home is outstanding and always gives the players a huge lift.”

England team to face Wales in round one of the 2026 Six Nations:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)

13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

11. Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 105 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 27 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 105 caps) – captain

3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 46 caps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

18. Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

19. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 97 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 65 caps)

21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

22. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps)