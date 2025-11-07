Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Enzo Maresca reveals reason Chelsea star is not a regular Premier League starter

Enzo Maresca has explained why Estevao is not starting every game (Adam Davy/PA)
  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed 18-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao is not a regular starter because he is still adapting to the Premier League and the English weather.
  • Estevao has made an impressive start to his Chelsea career, contributing four goals and one assist across 15 appearances this season.
  • The young winger played a full 90 minutes and scored in Chelsea's 2-2 Champions League draw against Qarabag, following a brief appearance in the previous Premier League fixture against Tottenham.
  • Maresca defended his squad rotation policy against criticism, including from Wayne Rooney, stating it is his view to rotate players.
  • He emphasised that giving young international players like Andrey Santos, Jorrel Hato, and Joao Pedro opportunities is crucial for their development and improvement.
