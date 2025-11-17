Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal to assess Gabriel’s injury ahead of North London derby

Arsenal look by far the best team in this country, says Carragher
  • Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil, forcing his early return to the club for treatment.
  • The injury makes Gabriel a significant doubt for Arsenal's crucial upcoming fixtures, including the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta faces additional injury concerns with key players such as Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres also doubtful or nearing returns.
  • Arsenal is set to face a challenging schedule post-international break, with matches against Tottenham, Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and Chelsea.
  • Gabriel has been integral to Arsenal's strong defensive record this season, contributing to eight clean sheets before their recent draw.
