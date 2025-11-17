Arsenal to assess Gabriel’s injury ahead of North London derby
- Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil, forcing his early return to the club for treatment.
- The injury makes Gabriel a significant doubt for Arsenal's crucial upcoming fixtures, including the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Manager Mikel Arteta faces additional injury concerns with key players such as Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres also doubtful or nearing returns.
- Arsenal is set to face a challenging schedule post-international break, with matches against Tottenham, Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and Chelsea.
- Gabriel has been integral to Arsenal's strong defensive record this season, contributing to eight clean sheets before their recent draw.