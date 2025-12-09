Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal star in line for first appearance since January as he is added to Champions League squad

Gabriel Jesus could play for Arsenal on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Gabriel Jesus could play for Arsenal on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
  • Gabriel Jesus is poised to make his first Arsenal appearance in 332 days, having travelled to Belgium for the Champions League match against Club Brugge.
  • He has been sidelined since 12 January after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
  • Arsenal confirmed his registration for their Champions League squad, replacing Max Dowman, who suffered an ankle injury.
  • His potential return provides a welcome boost for manager Mikel Arteta, who has faced numerous high-profile injuries this season.
  • The Gunners aim to secure their sixth consecutive Champions League win following a Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.
