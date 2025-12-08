Champions League club sack their manager just two days before facing Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Club Brugge have dramatically sacked coach Nicky Hayen, just two days before their pivotal Champions League encounter with Arsenal, and have swiftly reappointed former manager Ivan Leko.

The 47-year-old Leko, who previously managed Brugge from 2017-2019, joins from KAA Gent, who expressed complete unawareness of the move.

Gent chairman Sam Baro voiced his astonishment, stating: "I just learned through the press that Nicky Hayen has been dismissed from Club Brugge and that Ivan Leko is his successor. I'm as stunned as anyone. I can only say that Club Brugge hasn't contacted us."

Belgian media reported Leko’s contract at Gent included a release clause, valued at approximately one million euros.

Hayen, 45, had only been in charge since March 2024, stepping up from assistant after Ronny Deila’s dismissal.

Despite leading Brugge to a dramatic league title last season and a strong Champions League performance, his tenure ended abruptly.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been perfect in Europe this season (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

The club, which finished second domestically last campaign, has seen a dip in form this season, slipping to third after a weekend defeat against St. Truiden, now five points behind leaders Union. The club issued a statement thanking Hayen for his "hard work."

With only four points from five Champions League games, Brugge currently sit 26th.

They must defeat Arsenal to retain any hope of reaching February's knockout stages, adding immense pressure to Leko's immediate return.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a perfect record in this season’s Champions League and are on course to ease into the knockout stages of the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s men have recorded five straight victories in Europe, and saw off German champions Bayern Munich at the Emirates last time out.

The Gunners have also beaten Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid and Slavia Prague to cement their place at the top of the 36-team league table with three Champions League gameweeks remaining.