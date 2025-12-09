Gabriel Jesus could make long-awaited return in Arsenal’s clash with Club Brugge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel Jesus could make his first Arsenal appearance in 332 days after he travelled to Belgium for his side’s Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Jesus has been sidelined since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat against Manchester United on January 12.

However, Arsenal have confirmed that the 28-year-old has now been registered for their Champions League squad. He takes the place of Max Dowman, who sustained an ankle injury playing for the Gunners’ Under-21 side on Saturday.

Jesus was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw Chelsea last month, and the following 2-0 home win over Brentford.

His possible return to first-team action in Belgium will come as a welcome boost to manager Mikel Arteta, who has faced a number of high-profile injuries so far this season.

Mikel Merino has recently led the line for Arsenal, with all of Viktor Gyokeres’ last three appearances coming as a substitute following a groin injury.

Kai Havertz remains out with a knee problem he suffered in Arsenal’s first match of the season.

The Gunners are bidding to bounce back from their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday by making it six consecutive wins in the Champions League when they face Club Brugge.