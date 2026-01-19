Gianni Infantino slams ‘unacceptable’ Afcon final scenes
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the “unacceptable” conduct of Senegal players and coaching staff during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
- Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty, temporarily halting the match.
- Despite the disruption, Senegal ultimately secured a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in extra time, thanks to Pape Gueye's goal after Diaz missed the penalty in normal time.
- Infantino stated that violence and walk-offs had no place in football and emphasised the importance of respecting officials' decisions.
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reviewing footage of the incident and expects to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those found guilty.