Gianni Infantino slams ‘unacceptable’ Afcon final scenes

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw leads players off pitch in protest at AFCON penalty decision
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the “unacceptable” conduct of Senegal players and coaching staff during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
  • Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty, temporarily halting the match.
  • Despite the disruption, Senegal ultimately secured a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in extra time, thanks to Pape Gueye's goal after Diaz missed the penalty in normal time.
  • Infantino stated that violence and walk-offs had no place in football and emphasised the importance of respecting officials' decisions.
  • The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reviewing footage of the incident and expects to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those found guilty.
