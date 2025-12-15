Harry Brook makes Ashes vow after admitting to ‘shocking’ mistakes
- England vice-captain Harry Brook has admitted to making "shocking" errors during the ongoing Ashes series in Australia.
- Brook has struggled to perform, scoring only 98 runs across four innings and dropping two places in the ICC world batting rankings.
- He acknowledged gifting his wicket with poorly judged attacking strokes, including a duck and a wild swing at Mitchell Starc.
- Brook stated his intention to "rein it in" and absorb pressure more effectively, vowing to be more selective in his shot choices.
- He takes full responsibility for his "bad shots" and aims to bounce back with an improved performance in the upcoming third Test in Adelaide.