Joe Root explains why Harry Brook imitated WWE icon in win over Sri Lanka

Harry Brook, left, copied Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘beer smash’ celebration after scoring a century (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
  • Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 136 runs from 66 balls, helping England secure a 53-run victory over Sri Lanka and clinch a 2-1 ODI series win on Tuesday.
  • Brook celebrated his century by mimicking wrestler 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's “beer smash” move, which drew attention given recent scrutiny over England's alleged “drinking culture”.
  • The celebration followed Brook's previous apology for a nightclub altercation in New Zealand, where he admitted a “terrible mistake”.
  • England captain Joe Root defended Brook's actions, stating there was “no malice” and it was his way of using humour to regain the team's trust.
  • Root, who also scored an unbeaten 111 in the match, will not participate in the upcoming T20 series or World Cup, acknowledging his current position in that format.
