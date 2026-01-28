Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root says there was “no malice” behind Harry Brook’s century celebration as the England captain toasted his stunning innings with wrestler ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s ‘beer smash’ move.

Brook hammered 136 from just 66 balls to lift England to a match-winning total of 357 for three in Colombo, building on Root’s 20th ODI century in a 53-run victory over Sri Lanka which clinched a 2-1 series win.

The 26-year-old began this tour by apologising to England supporters for his “terrible mistake” after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand on their last white-ball engagement in October.

Brook admitted he should not have been in that situation and was lucky to still be captain. News of that incident, for which he was fined, came at the end of an Ashes tour where England had to face accusations of a “drinking culture”.

The Yorkshire batter confirmed his celebration was the one made famous by WWE star ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, who smashed two cans of beer together before pouring them down his throat – a gesture which could therefore raise eyebrows after the issues over the winter.

But Root insists that is merely Brook’s humour and part of his way of regaining the trust of the squad.

“I think that’s his way of doing that, trying to show that he wants that approval from the group,” Root said.

“It’s through humour. I think that’s another area of why he’s going to be a great leader. It’s because he has that side to him as well.

open image in gallery 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin regularly drank two beers at once in the WWE ( Getty Images )

“He showed his calmness, his clarity under pressure. He also showed humour as well. Hopefully, it’s received in the right way.

“Definitely no malice behind it. He’s just trying to have a bit of a joke with his team-mates.”

Brook said: “It was just more about celebrating tonight with the boys. Like I said the other day in my press conference, I’ve got to try and gain that trust back from the lads.”

Victory clinched just a second ODI series win in their last eight and was an impressive display after losing the opener against a side who had won their last seven ODI series at home.

Pavan Rathnayake’s 121 kept Sri Lankan hopes alive but he was the last to fall as they were bowled out with 3.2 overs to spare.

Brook’s innings was an extraordinary display of timing and power. From reaching his half-century it took him only 26 more balls to make his unbeaten 136, an ODI career-best, with nine sixes along the way in a 191-run stand.

That he had the platform to do so was thanks to Root, who followed up scores of 61 and 75 in the first two matches with an imperious unbeaten 111.

open image in gallery Joe Root signed off for the winter with England with a typically assured hundred ( PA )

The 35-year-old is now heading home while most of the group move on to a three-match T20 series in Pallekele, before next month’s T20 World Cup.

Root’s form raised the question of why he is not involved in that team, having not played an international T20 since 2019.

“I’m quite aware of where I probably sit within the international team and that format,” Root said. “I don’t think I’ll ever give that up. But I’m a long way off it.

“Harry’s got an incredible job to do. The last thing he needs is some old bloke picking at his ear.

“That’s part and parcel of the game. Those guys are ahead of me, they are an incredible group of players who definitely have the tools and ability to go out and win this tournament.”

PA