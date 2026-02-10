Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major update on Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is in ‘intensive talks’ with Bayern Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Harry Kane is in ‘intensive talks’ with Bayern Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Bayern Munich are in "intensive talks" with Harry Kane regarding his future, according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl.
  • Eberl clarified that while discussions are ongoing, specific negotiations for a new contract have not necessarily commenced.
  • Kane's current contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2027, following his £100m move from Tottenham in 2023.
  • The England captain is currently Europe's leading league goalscorer this season, having netted 24 times in the Bundesliga.
  • Speculation suggests Kane may be tempted to return to the Premier League to pursue Alan Shearer's goalscoring record, or consider a move to Saudi Arabia, if he does not extend his contract in Germany.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in