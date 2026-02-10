Harry Kane in ‘intensive talks’ with Bayern Munich over new contract amid Saudi talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich remain in "intensive talks" with Harry Kane over his future but specific negotiations on any potential new deal have not necessarily taken place, according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl.

England captain Kane has scored 24 Bundesliga goals this season, making him the leading league goalscorer in Europe.

While Eberl stressed nothing had yet been agreed, Bayern continue regular dialogue with Kane, which expires next summer.

"We are talking, that doesn't mean negotiations have started. We are in intensive talks with Harry, then the next steps will follow," Eberl told a press conference ahead of Bayern's DFB Pokal quarter-final against RB Leipzig.

"I can't comment on the rumours circulating that someone is preparing anything (on a transfer bid for Kane).

"All I can say is that we are in close contact with Harry regarding him and our success."

Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for around £100m and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

He has scored 123 goals in 129 appearances for the German giants and ended his trophy drought with the club, winning the Bundesliga title under Vincent Kompany last season.

Beyond his German exploits, Kane remains England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 goals in 112 international caps.

open image in gallery Harry Kane is the leading league goalscorer in Europe this season ( PA Archive )

His Premier League tally of 213 goals for Spurs places him 47 goals behind the competition’s record holder, Alan Shearer.

Kane may be tempted to return to England to try and break Shearer’s record, but he will turn 33 in July and the clock is ticking.

If he opts to sign a new contract at Bayern, that could end his dream of becoming the leading goalscorer in Premier League history.

The 32-year-old has also been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia should he choose not to extend his stay with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern are on course for back-to-back German league titles as they lead Borussia Dortmund by six points at the top of the table, while the club have also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.