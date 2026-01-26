Harry Kane opens talks to extend Bayern Munich contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane is reportedly in discussions with Bayern Munich regarding a new contract, following a stellar debut season in Germany.

The prolific striker, whose current deal runs until summer 2027, is understood to be negotiating an extension that could see him remain at the Bundesliga champions until 2028 or 2029.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the talks on Monday, stating: "We are talking to Harry."

Kane has been an undeniable success since his £100 million move from Tottenham in summer 2023.

open image in gallery Kane could extend his stay at Bayern (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

The 32-year-old has netted an astonishing 119 goals in 126 appearances and last month became the quickest player to reach 100 goal contributions in Bundesliga history.

Beyond his German exploits, Kane remains England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 goals in 112 international caps.

His Premier League tally of 213 goals for Spurs places him 47 goals behind the competition’s record holder, Alan Shearer.

Kane may be tempted to return to England to try and break Shearer’s record, but he will turn 33 in July and the clock is ticking.

If he opts to sign a new contract at Bayern, that could end his dream of becoming the leading goalscorer in Premier League history.

However, Kane’s move to Bayern has ended his trophy drought as he won the Bundesliga title last season.

Vincent Kompany’s men are also on course to retain their crown this term after opening up an eight-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, despite suffering a shock 2-1 defeat by Augsburg on Saturday.

Bayern have also secured their spot in the Champions League knockout rounds after claiming 18 points from their seven league phase matches.

The German giants have tasted defeat just once in Europe this season when they were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in November.