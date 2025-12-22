Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich has enjoyed an extraordinary year, even by their own lofty standards, establishing a formidable lead in the Bundesliga under Vincent Kompany.

A resounding 4-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday saw the team conclude 2025 with a nine-point advantage at the top of the league, firmly on course to retain the title they secured in May after Bayer Leverkusen’s brief reign.

A domestic double, a feat not achieved since 2020, also appears to be a distinct possibility.

Striker Harry Kane reflected on the remarkable period after winning the first trophy of his career, stating: "It was an amazing year. To be able to win the league with this team was really special for me.

“I felt like from that moment, even in the Club World Cup (in June), we started to build a spirit and a team energy that’s hard to break."

open image in gallery Harry Kane has hailed 2025 as an ‘amazing year’ ( AP )

Indeed, Bayern’s dominance is underscored by their near-perfect record against German opposition in 2025, suffering just one defeat – a 3-2 loss to humble Bochum in March.

Their goal difference after 15 Bundesliga games stands at an astonishing +44, dwarfing that of any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Individual brilliance has complemented the collective strength. Kane has netted 30 goals across all competitions this season, while Luis Díaz, a €75 million (£64m) acquisition from Liverpool, has shone brightly.

The emergence of 17-year-old Lennart Karl has also been a revelation. Even significant long-term injuries to key players such as Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano failed to derail Bayern, who commenced the 2025-26 season with an impressive 16-game winning streak.

Yet, for a club of Bayern’s stature, winning the Bundesliga is often considered the bare minimum.

While they have successfully translated their domestic consistency to Europe this season, the true tests lie ahead.

A quarter-final exit to Inter Milan in the 2024-25 Champions League was a significant setback, though a subsequent loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the same stage of the Club World Cup was more understandable, particularly given a serious injury to Musiala during that match.

Currently second in the league phase of the Champions League, Bayern earned plaudits for their resilience in beating PSG with ten men, though a meek 3-1 defeat to Arsenal served as a stark reminder of the work still required.

The German Cup also presents a challenge, with Bayern failing to progress past the quarter-finals since their last triumph in 2020.

open image in gallery Vincent Kompany’s team have dominated in Germany this season ( Getty Images )

Manager Kompany faces a tactical dilemma when Musiala eventually returns from the leg fracture that has sidelined him since July, needing to integrate a crucial player into a winning side that has thrived without him and alongside new signing Díaz.

In stark contrast to Bayern’s unwavering consistency, their main German rivals have endured periods of instability.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund concluded the year amidst squad unrest, with defender Nico Schlotterbeck publicly criticising teammates’ work rate and forward Karim Adeyemi protesting a substitution.

Bayer Leverkusen, who began the year in disarray following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal after just three games, have since stabilised under Kasper Hjulmand, even managing to stun Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Leipzig, benefiting from a lack of European commitments, have focused on the Bundesliga but remain a considerable distance from the league’s elite, as evidenced by a 6-0 thrashing by Bayern on the opening day and a 3-1 loss to Leverkusen before the winter break.