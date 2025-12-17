Bayern Munich hit with partial stadium closure after fireworks set off in stands
Bayern fans set off fireworks inside the Allianz Arena against Sporting CP in the Champions League
Bayern Munich have been hit with a £102,000 fine and a partial stadium closure for their next home Champions League fixture by Uefa after setting off fireworks in the stands.
The incident happened in their match against Sporting CP earlier this month, with Bayern also charged with the blocking of public passageways.
As a result, Uefa ordered the enforcement of a previously suspended penalty, resulting in the partial closure of sectors 111 to 114 at the Allianz Stadium for Bayern's next home game against Union Saint-Gilloise on 21 January.
Bayern were also handed a further partial stadium closure of the entire South Tribune for a subsequent match, but this additional closure is suspended for a two-year probationary period.
Additional fines followed Bayern's away defeat by Arsenal last month.
Uefa fined the German club £35,000 for crowd disturbances and the throwing of objects, as well as £26,000 for "transmitting messages not fit for a sports event".
Meanwhile, Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also ordered the enforcement of a previously suspended sanction on Eintracht Frankfurt, banning the German club from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next match.
Frankfurt were charged after their fans threw objects, lit fireworks and caused damage to the Camp Nou when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona last week. They next play away at Azerbaijani side Qarabag.
Frankfurt were fined £33,000 in total while they were also given 30 days to contact Barcelona for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters in the away section toilets.
Additional reporting from Reuters
