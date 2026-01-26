Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Kane set to make big decision on Bayern Munich future

Harry Kane could be set to sign a new Bayern Munich contract (PA)
  • England captain Harry Kane is reportedly in discussions with Bayern Munich to extend his contract beyond its current 2027 expiry.
  • Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed that talks are underway for a potential extension until 2028 or 2029.
  • Kane has enjoyed a highly successful period at Bayern since his £100 million transfer from Tottenham in 2023, scoring 119 goals in 126 appearances.
  • His impressive performance includes becoming the quickest player to reach 100 goal contributions in Bundesliga history.
  • A new deal could impact his ambition to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record, though he has already secured a Bundesliga title with Bayern and they are performing well in the league and Champions League this season.
