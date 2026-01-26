Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scotland to play in first international match at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium

Steve Clarke’s Scotland will play at Hill Dickinson Stadium in March
Steve Clarke’s Scotland will play at Hill Dickinson Stadium in March (PA)
  • Scotland are set to play in the first ever international match to be held at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of this year’s World Cup.
  • Steve Clarke’s men will take on Ivory Coast at the Premier League ground on 31 March.
  • The match will be played three days after Scotland face Japan in a friendly at Hampden Park.
  • Scotland are stepping up their preparations after securing qualification for the World Cup with a dramatic victory over Denmark in November.
  • Everton have been playing matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium since the start of the season after leaving Goodison Park last year.

