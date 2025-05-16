Everton reveal new stadium’s name after signing bumper rights deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock will be known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium after the club clinched one of the biggest naming rights deals in Europe.

Everton will move into the £760m stadium next season and have signed a long-term agreement with the law firm.

The Merseyside club will play their final match at Goodison Park, their home since 1892, when they host Southampton on Sunday and have announced the 1966 World Cup venue will become the new ground for their women’s team.

And they have now agreed that their waterfront stadium, which they will believe will bring thousands of jobs to the area, will bear the name of a legal company whose headquarters are in Liverpool.

Everton’s new CEO Angus Kinnear said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding — it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together.”

Hill Dickinson CEO Craig Scott said: “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“We believe deeply in what this project stands for — a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future. This partnership is about legacy, ambition and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.”