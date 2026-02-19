Hosts Italy release statement on Russia’s involvement in Paralympics
- Italy has urged the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to reconsider its decision allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and anthems at the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics.
- Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi stated that the move was "incompatible with the spirit of the Games" due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- The Italian government formally declared its "categoric disagreement" with the IPC's ruling.
- Rome highlighted its alignment with 33 other countries and the European Commission in expressing concerns over the reinstatement of national symbols for the ten para-athletes cleared to compete.
- Italy's request argues that "prolonged violations of the ceasefire by Russia, and of Olympic and Paralympic ideals, supported by Belarus, are incompatible with participation except as neutral individual competitors."
