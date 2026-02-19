Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy has urged the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to reconsider its controversial decision allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and with anthems at next month’s Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics.

A combined total of ten para-athletes - six from Russia and four from Belarus - have been cleared to compete at the Games.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi stated that the move was "incompatible with the spirit of the Games" given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the Italian government declared it "categorically disagreed" with the IPC's ruling, which was adopted by its General Assembly in September.

Italy highlighted its alignment with 33 other countries and the European Commission in expressing concerns over the reinstatement.

open image in gallery Antonio Tajani (pictured) hit out at the decision ( AP )

Rome has formally requested the IPC to "reconsider this decision," arguing that "the prolonged violations of the ceasefire by Russia, and of Olympic and Paralympic ideals, supported by Belarus, are incompatible with participation except as neutral individual competitors."

The Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place in Italy from 6 to 15 March.

Both nations were initially banned from Paralympic competitions following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Belarus serving as a key staging area.

However, they regained full membership rights in the IPC after member organisations voted in September 2025 to lift their partial suspensions.

While international federations for individual sports had maintained bans on athletes from these countries, Russia and Belarus successfully appealed against the International Ski and Snowboard Federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December.

This situation contrasts with the ongoing Winter Games, where a limited number of Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing as independent neutral athletes, without national flags or anthems, due to continued sanctions by the International Olympic Committee against their respective Olympic Committees.