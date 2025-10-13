Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Wilshere named surprise manager of League One club

Jack Wilshire was manager of the Arsenal under-18s
Jack Wilshire was manager of the Arsenal under-18s (Getty Images)
  • Jack Wilshere, the former Arsenal and England midfielder, has been appointed as the new manager of League One club Luton Town.
  • This marks Wilshere's first full-time managerial position, having previously gained experience with Arsenal's Under-18s and as a first-team coach, and interim head coach, at Norwich.
  • The 33-year-old, who retired from playing in 2022, replaces Matt Bloomfield at Kenilworth Road, with Luton currently 11th in League One following consecutive relegations.
  • Wilshere expressed his delight, calling it a "full-circle moment" as he was briefly part of Luton's academy as a boy before joining Arsenal.
  • Luton Town's CEO, Gary Sweet, praised Wilshere's passion, intelligence, and modern approach, stating his experience and commitment make him an ideal fit for the club's next chapter.
