Jack Wilshere named Luton boss in first full-time managerial role

Jack Wilshere has been named as the new manager of Luton Town, with the former Arsenal and England midfielder taking on his first full-time managerial role in charge of the League One club.

The 33-year-old, who retired as a player in 2022, replaces Matt Bloomfield at Kenilworth Road and takes over a Luton side who are 11th in League One after back-to-back relegations.

Wilshere earned managerial experience in charge of Arsenal’s Under-18s and was a first-team coach at Norwich last season. He was named interim head coach for the final two games of the Championship campaign, following the departure of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Wilshere, who will be joined by former England international and coach Chris Powell, was briefly part of Luton’s academy system before joining Arsenal at the age of nine, where he went on to make 197 appearances for the Gunners.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager,” Wilshere said.

“It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.”

Luton were in the Premier League as recently as 2023 but they were relegated after just one season under Rob Edwards, who then departed the club as they struggled in the Championship.

Bloomfield was unable to prevent a second consecutive relegation last season and was sacked earlier this month after a less than year in charge.

Wilshere’s first game in charge will be at home to Mansfield on Saturday.

“Jack’s passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town,” club SEO Gary Sweet said.

“His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter.

“He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.”