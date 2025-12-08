Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jamie Carragher slams ‘embarrassing’ Mo Salah for lashing out at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher hit out at Mo Salah’s behaviour after he criticised Liverpool
Jamie Carragher hit out at Mo Salah’s behaviour after he criticised Liverpool (Getty Images)
  • Mo Salah hit out at Liverpool after their 3-3 draw against Leeds on Saturday, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus”.
  • His rant, where he also spoke about his relationship with manager Arne Slot breaking down, came after he had been left out of the starting line-up for the third straight game.
  • Jamie Carragher claimed Salah’s rant was a “disgrace” and that he had “choreographed” a moment to say them after a disappointing result for Liverpool.
  • Carragher insisted that it is Salah who has thrown Liverpool under the bus rather than the other way around, but said he hopes Salah plays for Liverpool again rather than leaving the club.
  • Carragher spoke after Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in