US heavyweight throws his toupee into the crowd during boxing match
- Boxer Jarrell Miller had his toupee punched off during a fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
- The incident occurred in the second round of the bout, which was on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson super-fight.
- Miller reacted by tearing off the hairpiece, throwing it into the crowd, and laughing off the moment before continuing to box.
- The US heavyweight fighter, known as “Big Baby”, is a controversial figure in boxing due to multiple past drug test failures.
- His previous drug test failures include one that led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua in 2019.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks