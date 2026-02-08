Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Liverpool signing dealt ‘serious’ injury blow

Jeremy Jacquet (left) suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury on Saturday
Jeremy Jacquet (left) suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury on Saturday (AFP/Getty)
  • Liverpool's new signing, Jeremy Jacquet, has sustained a "serious" shoulder injury just days after agreeing a summer move to Anfield.
  • The 20-year-old centre-back suffered the injury during Rennes’ 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens, falling awkwardly on the pitch.
  • Liverpool secured Jacquet, a highly-rated France Under-21 international, for £55m plus £5m in add-ons, fending off competition from Chelsea.
  • The deal, which commences on 1 July, is for a five-year contract with an option for an additional 12 months.
  • Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised the signing, describing Jacquet as a "very big talent" and commending the club's efforts to secure him.
