Jim Ratcliffe slammed by Maro Itoje after anti-immigration remarks
- England rugby captain Maro Itoje strongly criticised comments made by Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration, labelling them "ridiculous" and "wrong".
- Sir Jim stated earlier this week that the UK has been "colonised" by immigrants, but has since apologised for causing offence.
- Itoje, who is of Nigerian descent, expressed his dismay, asserting that Ratcliffe's remarks were "so far from the truth".
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also contributed to the debate, suggesting that embracing other cultures is crucial for fostering a "better society".
- Ratcliffe's initial comments drew widespread criticism from political figures and are being reviewed by the Football Association.
