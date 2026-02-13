England captain Maro Itoje condemns Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘ridiculous’ immigration comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England rugby union captain Maro Itoje has strongly condemned comments made by Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration, labelling them "ridiculous" and "wrong".

Sir Jim had sparked controversy earlier this week by claiming the UK had been "colonised" by immigrants, though he has since apologised for any offence caused by his remarks.

Itoje, who is preparing to return to England’s starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Murrayfield, expressed his dismay at the statements, asserting they were "so far from the truth".

Speaking ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match, Itoje stated: "Obviously I don’t condone the language that he used. I think, if I have read correctly, he has apologised for his comments.

“I am of Nigerian descent. I was born in this country but of Nigerian descent, and I think it’s ridiculous to say that Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants, because that is so far from the truth, so, yeah, I think it’s wrong."

open image in gallery Jim Ratcliffe claimed the UK has been ‘colonised by immigrants’

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also weighed in on the debate, suggesting that people need to "embrace other cultures" to foster a "better society".

Guardiola highlighted the broader issue of how countries treat immigrants, describing it as a "big problem".

"I have a huge appreciation for Sir Jim. I was fortunate to meet him. He made a statement after to apologise," Guardiola said at a press conference.

"I’m not commenting on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said because after that he said what exactly he wanted to say, but all around the world the problem that we have in all the countries (is that) we treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have and it is a big, big, big, big, big problem."

The Catalan manager reflected on his own identity, adding: "The fact that I am a Catalan and you are British – what influence did we have on where we were born? It was mum and dad.

“Everybody wants to have a better life and a perspective to have a better future for themselves, their families and their friends, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and the place that maybe you go."

Guardiola continued: "Before it was so difficult to travel, but today in one hour you can be everywhere. Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn’t make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that.

“It doesn’t make me feel that because I am Catalan I am better than you. My education when I was born and travelled in Mexico and Qatar or lived in Italy or England or Germany, that is just the benefit of my personality. I met incredibly nice people travelling and that is what it is about, but it doesn’t make me feel better just for the fact I was born in one place or the other one.

“Most people are running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave. As much as we embrace other cultures – truly, truly embrace it – that will be a better society."

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola passionately responded to Ratcliffe’s comments on Friday

Sir Jim’s initial comments, made during a Sky News interview on Wednesday, drew significant criticism from political figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

The Press Association understands that the Football Association will also examine Ratcliffe’s claims to determine if they brought the game into disrepute.

In response to the backlash, Manchester United issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, affirming the club’s pride in being "inclusive and welcoming".

It read: "Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do. We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had earlier stated: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."