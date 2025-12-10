Joe Rogan raises concerns about Donald Trump’s UFC White House event
- Podcaster Joe Rogan has expressed concerns about the security and potential weather conditions for a planned UFC show on the White House South Lawn.
- Donald Trump is organizing the event for 14 June next year, intended to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and his 80th birthday.
- Rogan specifically questioned the security arrangements and the impact of extreme heat and humidity on fighters, noting the pressure involved.
- UFC CEO Dana White plans to construct an arena for 5,000-6,000 attendees on the South Lawn, with large screens in a nearby park for an additional 85,000-100,000 spectators.
- White has pledged to pay $700,000 to restore the South Lawn post-event, and notable fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been mentioned as potential participants.